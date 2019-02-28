FORT WALTON BEACH —The Society for Human Resource Management of the Emerald Coast will host an employee engagement seminar.

The event begins with registration at 11:15 a.m. March 20 at CareerSource Okaloosa Walton, 415 Racetrack Road, Fort Walton Beach. The group's business meeting starts at 11:30 a.m., and the program is noon to 1 p.m.

Cost is $15 for SHRMEC members and $25 for nonmembers. Lunch is included in the cost of admission.

Seminar coach Mark Raciappa has over 30 years of business management experience and is a certified DiSC practitioner. He led four turnarounds in the face of competitive market saturation, resulting in sales increases of 50-250 percent and profit improvements of 300-500 percent.

He will teach six keys to a winning team; outline the obstacles to improving engagement; identify the benefits of undertaking a venture; and give 10 tips to get started.

Go to www.SHRM-EmeraldCoast.org to register by the March 18 deadline.