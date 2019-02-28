Santa Rosa Beach recently gained an artist, a blacksmith, a carpenter and a mechanic — all in one person.

Don Smith is good with his hands and says if he were given a field full of trees, he could turn them into a house.

He credited his skills to a higher power.

"All my abilities come from God," he said.

Originally from Alabama, Smith moved to the Panhandle earlier this year. Now, with the help from his wife, who he married in January, Smith operates his new and expanding South Walton business, D&D Iron by Creative Iron Works & Metal Art Studio.

Doshia, his wife who is also a real estate agent, said she's lived in Walton since 2008 and acts as the business' spokeswoman.

"Pretty much everything that I'm doing (now) is a brand new beginning," Don said. "I was born with a pencil in my hand. I can draw anything you can think of ... and then take it out into the shop and build it out of iron. I can do with metal what most people would do with playdough. I can make anything you can think of."

With a new wife and new business, things seem to be going Don's way - but that hasn't always been the case.

About four years ago, a hemorrhage nearly cost him his life. At around the same time, his shop and home in Alabama were burglarized. Many of his tools were stolen.

He said the near-death experience left him feeling weak. During his recovery, Don said it was his faith that kept him strong and ultimately led him to Doshia.

"I was in my shop, and I told God if he can't fix me, take me," he said.

Now healthy, he handles the physical labor and Doshia runs advertising. Both said they were a perfect complement to each other's strengths.

"He knows how to build and do all of the stuff in the shop, and I do all of the stuff in the office," Doshia said.

In addition to iron works, he's also the face of Don's Rod Shop, an auto mechanics shop. For Don, there isn't one form of art he prefers, but said the creative process is his passion.

"Sometimes I'll get a little bit burnt out on one and want to do something else for a little while, but I always go back to the iron," he said.

Doshia said they're also working to create opportunities for interns to work alongside Don in the studio.

"I've always wanted to teach what I do, because what I do is a dead art," Don said.

He added people are welcome to come in with suggestions and ideas of how they'd like something built. Usually though, he said clients often just give him creative freedom to do a piece.

"There's always room for improvement," Don said. "No one's ever the best they can be. Everyone can always be better. I'm good at what I do, but I always strive to one-up myself. The next thing I build I want better than the last."

For more information on Creative Iron Works & Metal Art Studio, follow the business on Facebook, call 850-460-0994 or visit studio@creativeironandmetal.com. Don's Rod Shop can be reached at 850-622-9502 or by emailing Shop@DonsRodShop.com.