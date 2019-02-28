Lovelace Interiors, an award-winning home decor retailer and licensed interior design firm with its flagship location in Miramar Beach since 1995, has announced its second location is now open at the new Shoppes at Inlet in Inlet Beach.

While only about 30 miles from Lovelace Interior’s flagship store, the new 5,000-square-foot showroom in Inlet Beach feeds hot-spot residential communities like WaterColor, Seaside, WaterSound, Alys Beach, Rosemary Beach and Carillon Beach. Susan Lovelace, founder and driving force behind the company, searched several years for the perfect location to expand her business while Lovelace Interiors gained more projects along that stretch of the Emerald Coast at the east end of Scenic Highway 30-A. She said the Shoppes at Inlet was a no-brainer for a new store.

Still a licensed design firm with a highly skilled staff on hand to assist clients with purchases and interior design projects, Lovelace Interiors at Inlet Beach is slightly different from the original location. The new showroom exudes a more relaxed, coastal lifestyle store vibe, introducing apparel and other products along with the high-quality furniture and decor for which the brand is known.

Lovelace said the second store, dubbed Lovelace Lifestyle, is “a little bit less serious, a little bit more casual” than her flagship store.

“We feel like we’re providing a new, exciting take on it,” she said. “The new showroom will be intensely coastal, but with a contemporary spin that’s different from what you’ll find elsewhere in the area.”

Lovelace Interiors’ recipe for classic yet exhilarating designs will continue at the Inlet Beach satellite, while the flagship showroom and design office will remain open in Miramar Beach.

The Lovelace family and their team invite you to come and explore the Lovelace Lifestyle at 13625 Emerald Coast Parkway (Hwy. 98). A grand opening event is scheduled to take place in March.

“It’s going to be a fun, happening place to hang out,” said Lovelace. “And you can buy a sofa, too.”