The international touring act of Hammer of the Gods: The Led Zeppelin Experience will be at the Mattie Kelly Arts Center on Saturday, March 9, at 7:30 p.m.

Considered to be "the ultimate Led Zeppelin experience," Hammer of the Gods recreates the excitement of Led Zeppelin's legendary live concerts of the early 1970s. Hammer of the Gods has entertained tens of thousands since 2000 with their professionally produced theatrical performance featuring period costumes, authentic equipment, staging and spectacular light and sound systems. The band effortlessly brings a truly unique and awe-inspiring Led Zeppelin experience to its audience. The band's own dedication to, and love for, Led Zeppelin shines through with every well-thought-out detail of the show.

"The College carefully chose to bring this show to the Mattie Kelly Arts Center because we know our community will thoroughly enjoy this phenomenal band" said Jeanette Shires, Mattie Kelly Arts Center director. "I'm looking forward to a packed house for this event."

Tickets for this show are $37, and can be purchased at 850-729-6000, visiting the box office or at mattiekellyartscenter.org.

To see the full list of upcoming events at the Mattie Kelly Arts Center, visit www.mattiekellyartscenter.org.