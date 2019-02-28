Northwest Florida State College presents James Clinton’s Uptown 1.0 at 7:30 p.m. March 13-16 in the Mattie Kelly Arts Center Sprint Theater March 13-16. Part psychological thriller and part revenge tragedy, the play is inspired by Shakespeare’s Hamlet and takes place sometime in the near future of New York City in the headquarters of the corporation, CyberCom, International. Uptown 1.0 runs.

The story finds Michelle Lemay mourning the death of her mother, Michelle Lemay the Older, founder and CEO of CyberCom, who died three months earlier. Michelle is disgusted by the marriage of her newly widowed father, Robert Lemay, to her Aunt Claudia, who now runs CyberCom.

The play features students taking acting classes with production director Clint Mahle. Students taking technical theatre classes with Bob Whittaker also contributed artistically by designing, building, and constructing the show’s lights, props and set in a truly collaborative effort.

“We are very excited to bring our rendition of Uptown 1.0 to our community,” says Mahle. “We’ve put our own spin on a few of the characters we think the audience will really enjoy. We hope you join us for a production to witness what our students have been working diligently on this semester.”

Tickets are $10 and are on sale now at the Mattie Kelly Arts Center Box Office. Northwest Florida State College students receive one free ticket to the show with their student I.D. Visit the box office, call 850-729-6000 or visit mattiekellyartscenter.org.