Get prepared for the spring season by learning the right timing and methods for fertilizing, weed control, proper irrigation and other lawn care practices.

The Santa Rosa County University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences Extension will host two spring lawn care classes.

The first is from 10-11 a.m. March 8 at UF/IFAS Santa Rosa, 6263 Dogwood Drive, Milton.

The second is from 1-2 p.m. March 15 at the Gulf Breeze Library, 1060 Shoreline Drive.

In addition to lawn care, UF/IFAS Santa Rosa will host a class on soil care at 10 a.m. March 25 in Building 4800, Room 4902 at Pensacola State College, 5988 Highway 90, Milton.

Find out why soil composition is so important to achieving great gardening results and learn how to improve the life of soil.

No registration is required. Contact the Santa Rosa County Extension Office, 850-623-3868, for more information.