Crystal Beach is one of the most affordable spring break destinations in the U.S., according to a recent study.

HomeToGo, a vacation rental search engine, researched the top 50 beach destinations in the U.S. for 2019 based on affordability. In order to rank the beaches based on price, seven factors were evaluated in the research — the price of parking, sunscreen, bottled water, fish tacos, beer, cocktails and one-night accommodations.

Crystal Beach ranked number nine.

Parking at Crystal Beach was listed as free, sunscreen $7.43, water $1.28, fish tacos $11.99, beer $4, cocktail $8.50 and accommodations $41.81.

Visitor bureaus and online tools provided parking prices for spring 2019 and local retailers were consulted for the price of a bottle of water, the study said. Online menus were used to determine the price of fish tacos, beers and cocktails in a restaurant close to the beach. HomeToGo used its own metasearch data to forecast the average cost of accommodation (per person per night) for spring 2019.

The top 10 beaches are as follows:

1. Jacksonville Beach, Fla.

2. Nye Beach in Newport, Ore.

3. Coligny Beach Park, S.C.

4. Hatteras Beach in Outer Banks, N.C.

5. St. Augustine Beach, Fla.

6. Indian Rocks Beach, Fla.

7. Bethany Beach, Del.

8. Surfside Beach, S.C.

9. Crystal Beach in Destin, Fla.

10. Myrtle Beach Promenade, S.C.