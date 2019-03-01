Alabama, along with every other state in the union, requires the measles vaccine as a prerequisite to a child enrolling in public or private schools. Also like every other state, it includes a necessary exemption for those children who are medically unable to tolerate the vaccine.

Alabama and 46 other states offer a religious exemption from immunizations. The exemptions have puzzled those who have studied their justification. Certainly no major religions or denominations ban vaccines, any more than they ban their adherents from catching measles, which (for survivors) also confers immunity.

Yet many in Alabama claim a religious exemption blocking their children from receiving the vaccine. Last year, 4,543 students enrolled in public or private schools were unprotected from the measles virus because their parents claimed a religious exemption.

Significantly, county health departments in Alabama require no documentation of the validity of the religious exemption. A parent signs a form, and a child with ready access to the vaccine is sent to class as both a potential victim and a potential carrier.

How to explain the large number of people claiming a religious exemption as compared to the dearth of religions raising a concern about vaccines?

A likely explanation is that the exemptions are less a function of religious beliefs than a reaction to conspiracy theories that are gaining renewed traction in the social media age. A single article in 1998 claimed the measles vaccine caused autism. The British doctor who wrote it, it turned out, was getting funding from lawyers who were suing vaccine companies. Hundreds of studies since have utterly debunked his claims, and he eventually lost his medical license.

But facts have never been central to the best conspiracy theories. Most such theories are comparatively benign, destroying political careers but not risking life. This theory, however, can be fatal if it is prompting Alabama parents to claim an unchallenged religious exemption in order to avoid the measles vaccine.

Three states — Mississippi, West Virginia and most recently California — do not offer a religious exemption, and courts in all three have upheld their policy. That's a position that Alabama lawmakers should study, preferably before the latest national outbreaks make it to this state. Options like homeschooling and internet studies make such a position more tenable.

The best solution, however, is for parents who are tempted to claim a religious exemption to look at the facts. If your fear of vaccines is based on information repeated in social media or by an anti-vaccine group, you need to try again. Look at medical studies or talk to your doctor.

The measles vaccine can save your child's life, and it can save the lives of those who are medically unable to take the vaccine.

