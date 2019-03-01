DESTIN — The Mid-Bay Bridge will be closed for three hours late Wednesday and early Thursday as permanent repairs begin on the span's post-tensioning tendons, officials said.

According to a press release from the Florida Department of Transportation, bridge will be closed from 11 p.m. Wednesday to 2 a.m. Thursday as crews begin to replace the first of eight tendons. Repairs to the tendons, steel cables inside the bridge that reinforce the concrete, are expected to be complete in the fall.

The bridge was closed for more than a week in January as FDOT crews and contractors made emergency repairs to damaged steel cables.

The bridge remains limited to two-axle vehicles including cars, trucks, SUVs, school buses and some EMS and first responder equipment. Semitrailers and commercial vehicles must use alternate routes until permanent repairs are complete, the press release said.

Message boards at both ends of the bridge alert motorists of the restrictions, the FDOT said.