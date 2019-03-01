Gov. Ron DeSantis' office has fulfilled a request from suspended Okaloosa County Superintendent of Schools Mary Beth Jackson that it provide specifics about why she was removed from office.

The office issued a bill of particulars Friday in which he detailed the “neglect of duty and incompetence” Jackson demonstrated that led newly sworn Gov. Ron DeSantis to order her suspension. DeSantis issued the suspension order Jan. 11, citing a dereliction of duty.

The bill of particulars had been requested by George Levesque, Jackson's attorney, who called the original charges cited to justify suspending Jackson “nebulous allegations.”

Levesque also petitioned the Florida Supreme Court on Friday to weigh in on the governor's suspension of Jackson. He claimed the events for which Jackson was suspended occurred before her 2016 re-election.

The bill of particulars lists “specific charges” against Jackson that include failing in the administration and management of the School District, including supervising the instruction of children. Some of the allegations listed did take place following Jackson's re-election.

“Her neglect of duty and/or incompetence resulted in multiple instances of child abuse/neglect,” it states.

It claims she failed to provide sufficient policies and procedures to protect students, which it says also resulted in child abuse and neglect of children.

The bill of particulars states Jackson failed to protect students in the specific cases of special education teachers Roy Frazier, Marlynn Stillions and Margaret Wolthers, teacher’s aides Diana LaCroix and Carolyn Madison and guidance counselor Sharen Burt.

It says she also failed to protect the health, welfare and safety of students in the cases of former district investigator Arden Farley, former Kenwood Elementary School Principal Angelyn Vaughan and former Assistant Superintendent Stacie Smith.

Jackson failed to immediately suspend and reassign Frazier and Stillions after receiving allegations of misconduct, the bill of particulars says.

The misconduct reported against Stillions, a Kenwood Elementary special education teacher, was later determined to be child abuse for which she is now serving seven years in prison.

Jackson also declined to take action against Frazier, the report said. He was allowed to retire after allegations of child abuse arose against him.

The Florida Department of Education later reviewed Frazier's case and determined the former Silver Sands School special education teacher should have his instructional certification revoked.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says Silver Sands special education teacher Margaret Wolthers and aides Diana LaCroix and Carolyn Madison “intentionally and maliciously” punished autistic children in their care by blowing whistles into their ears or locking them in a dark bathroom.

The three face first-degree felony charges of aggravated child abuse.

Jackson also failed in her duties or proved incompetent by failing to protect the health, safety and welfare of students in the cases of Shalimar guidance counselor Sharen Burt, former Kenwood Principal Angelyn Vaughan, former district investigator Arden Farley and former Assistant Superintendent over human resources Stacie Smith, the report says.

Vaughan, Farley and Smith have pleaded no contest to charges of failing to report child abuse. Burt has been charged with the same crime.

The bill of particulars also states Jackson, as the executive officer of the School District, failed “to properly advise against entering contracts that were not with the best interest of the health, safety and welfare of students as the primary objective.”

It cites Jackson’s failure to take action against Stillions based on “purported violations with the Okaloosa Teacher’s Union, even though child abuse allegations were confirmed.”

A School District report, compiled by Farley, was declared unfounded and tucked away because Smith, the then assistant superintendent over human resources, said Farley had failed to follow union-dictated investigation procedures.

Florida Statutes make any part of a contract “that has the purpose and effect of concealing misconduct by instructional personnel or school administrators ... void and unenforceable,” the bill of particulars says.

It also says Jackson violated state statutes by failing, after learning about child abuse findings within the school district:

• To mandate additional training

• To require immediate notification about any and all allegations of child abuse.

• To require all final internal investigations to be provided for her review.

• To provide the internal investigation related to Stillions to the Okaloosa County School Board when requesting a Stillions’ transfer.

• To implement policies or procedures on how allegations, complaints, or internal investigation reports were to be reported for her review.

• To implement policies or procedures requiring her to read and review all allegations, complaints and internal investigation reports.

• To implement policies or procedures requiring that any and all findings and/or determinations by (the Department of Children and Families) into suspected child abuse be sent to her for review.

• To handle the Stillions' case, in general, in an appropriate manner.