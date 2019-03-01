There are several controversial things happening in our country right now that I could talk about this week, but I haven’t done enough research yet to form an educated and informed opinion. And honestly, I don’t feel like being controversial right now, sorry to disappoint you.

I don’t like writing just to write, believe it or not. I like to be informed about my topic. I want to research and have facts in my head before I start discussing a subject. In this day and age, there is so much opinion and hearsay swirling around that it can be difficult to get down to the cold, hard facts.

The major news networks don’t help that case. On the rare occasion I do decide to watch one of the main networks, I usually feel like I’m watching a poorly scripted soap opera rather than the news.

This isn’t how it’s supposed to be.

My desire to be a journalist started when I was a kid. Every night after dinner, my family would watch the local evening news, followed by the "CBS Evening News." On Sunday nights we'd also watch "60 Minutes." In the car, we would listen to Sean Hannity and Glen Beck’s talk shows. I was probably one of the only 8-year-olds who could tell you what was happening in politics, national news or the military at any given moment.

I grew up watching news that seemed fair and balanced, free of opinion with nothing but the facts, as news should be. Somewhere along the way (probably when social media took off) the news started to take a turn. It’s hard to find news that doesn’t seem to have an angle or an ulterior motive behind it. That’s not right.

This problem is what solidified my decision to become a journalist. If no one was going to tell me exactly what was going on, I was going to find out myself. When I began college, I remember one of my professors asking me what my end goal was. I told him I wanted to be known as the journalist who got to the bottom of things and gave people the truth, no matter how inconvenient or awful it might be, so that they can form their own opinions without any outside influence.

This is still my goal today. I’m grateful for the opportunity I have in this column to express my opinion on subjects I feel passionate about. But I am even more grateful for the opportunity to show the public that not all journalists are the same. I try my hardest to keep my opinion out of the news articles I write.

You may not believe me, but I’m working hard to change that.

Sheri Kotzum is a reporter for The Destin Log. She can be reached at skotzum@thedestinlog.com or 315-4353.