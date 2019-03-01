FORT WALTON BEACH — To bring more attention to some of the dogs up for adoption, the Panhandle Animal Welfare Society teamed up with the Ocean City-Wright Fire District for photos you didn't know you needed to see.

PAWS Director Dee Thompson said the cute photos, which include one of a puppy lurking from a firefighter's uniform pants pocket, are part of an effort to get the adoptable animals more exposure.

"Each one of these organizations have their own Facebook pages and web pages, and each one of the firefighters has their own," Thompson said. "It's like this is going to be a whole extra venue that these dogs are getting seen in and a different light."

All the dogs featured in the photos are up for adoption and tugged at the heart strings of some of the firefighters.

But Ocean City-Wright Public Information Officer Jennifer Arne said they didn't need a firehouse dog despite the desire for one.

"I had to tell them they (PAWS) brought 13 (dogs), and they take 13," she said.

Thompson said she was nervous about taking the dogs, most of them puppies, to a fire station because the alarms and loud noises could have made the photo-shoot difficult.

"They were all really well-behaved," Thompson said.

Luckily, the five firefighters who participated didn't receive an urgent call during the shoot. Arne said the department enjoyed helping PAWS.

"We're all about the community, and anything we can do to help," Arne said.

It might have been the first of many similar photo-shoots for PAWS animals. Thompson said she hopes to branch out to more fire and police departments. The same puppies will take a trip to the Okaloosa Island Fire District next.

She added that photos with Okaloosa County commissioners also are possible.

"We just put it out there to really expand their exposure," Thompson said.

For more information about the adoptable dogs, contact the PAWS shelter in Fort Walton Beach at 850-243-1525 or visit the PAWS website at www.paws-shelter.org.