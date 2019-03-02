BIRMINGHAM — Central High School’s tears of joy blossomed from the seeds of past disappointments.

In their second consecutive trip to the girls Class 5A state finals — and third in four years — the Falcons outlasted Madison Academy, 68-65, to bring the blue map championship trophy home to Tuscaloosa.

“It’s joyful to be here with a group of girls that want to win, want to play and have a great attitude to win the game,” said tournament MVP Quintasia Leatherwood, who finished with 18 points and seven assists. “I told them before we even started the game, we have to win. I experienced losing last year and I didn’t like it.”

The win marks the program’s fourth state title and first since 1996. Under head coach Michael Rivers, the Falcons have had eight consecutive Sweet 16 appearances, seven trips to the Elite Eight and two state runner-up finishes.

“I have sat here twice, but on the losing end, and this is just like a relief,” Rivers said. “I am normally not a man of many words, but I have got some today, believe me, and it is called joy and jubilation. I am so proud of my young ladies for carrying it through, playing with dignity and class and doing what we needed to do to get it done.”

The Falcons (28-3) led by as many as 22 points in the second half, but the Mustangs (28-8), who won the Class 4A title in both 2017 and 2018, clawed their way back in the final minutes. MA outscored Central 31-17 in the fourth quarter. Senior Conajah Jones went 4-of-4 from the free throw line in the final 41 seconds, sinking a pair with 21 seconds left to take a 68-62 lead and secure the victory.

“Mine was no pressure. No pressure at all,” said Jones, who went 5-of-6 from the free throw line and 4-of-5 from 3-point range en route to 19 points. “That is what our coach has been telling us all day. No pressure.”

Central went 20-of-28 from the free throw line while Madison Academy finished 6-of-11. Sakyia White led the Falcons with 21 points and went 7-of-8 from the charity stripe. Leatherwood and Mackenzie Mahone, who finished with 10 points, both made 4-of-5 free throw attempts.

“This year we made a commitment to free throws,” Rivers said. “A lot of those games we lost in the past were due to free throws. It was a daily grind and I made sure at the end I had the players in the game that could knock the free throws down. It is not just the free throws. It is making sure you have the right individuals in the game to finish up the game and make those free throws.”

White knocked down a pair of free throws with 1:27 remaining to give Central a 64-58 lead then fouled out 15 seconds later and cheered her team on from the bench.

“It hurt to know I couldn’t be in the game playing with them and helping my team, but at the same time I still had faith that they could do it and they could finish,” she said.

Libby Privett made five 3-pointers in the second half to lead Madison Academy with 17 points. Both Jaden Langford and Jasmine Gracie had 12 points. Central held Arkansas commit Destinee McGhee to nine points.

“I am super proud of my team,” Madison Academy coach Alissa Flowers said. “They could have folded at the half and I think everybody knows that, and they didn't because that is the kind of team that they are. They gave us a chance to win it at the end.”

Long after the final buzzer, Rivers reflected on Central’s journey and its eight years in the making.

“The feeling is so surreal at the moment that I really can’t explain it to you,” he said. “All the hard work you put in, and for those young ladies who experienced defeat last year to finally get a victory this year and just to see the smiles on their faces makes my heart feel warm and fuzzy inside.”

Reach Joey Chandler at joey.chandler@tuscaloosanews.com or at 205-722-0233.