Emerald Coast Scuba, along with Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge, will hold a beach clean and underwater cleanup up from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 10 at the Destin East Jetty. Divers show up at 8:30 a.m. at Emerald Coast Scuba, 503 Harbor Blvd., for dive brief. No special certifications required. Emerald Coast Scuba is providing boats for the dive.

A post cleanup BBQ will be held at Emerald Coast Scuba. Crab Trap and SEA are furnishing lunch with Destin Brewery doing drinks. Okaloosa County Sheriffs office and Destin Fire are providing support for the event.

To signup to help, call 837-0955 or visit www.divedestin.net.