MOBILE — Two military ships will be in Mobile, Alabama, for Mardi Gras as the Carnival season reaches its climax on the Gulf Coast.

The Port of Mobile said the naval destroyer USS James E. Williams will be tied up at the state dock in downtown Mobile for the final days of the pre-Lenten celebration. The Coast Guard cutter Manowar will be docked near the GulfQuest science museum.

Crew members get to attend Mardi Gras events like parades, but they also visit schools and participate in community projects.

Nine parades are scheduled in Mobile and Baldwin counties on Saturday, followed by Joe Cain Day in Mobile on Sunday. That's the annual celebration honoring the man credited with kicking off Mardi Gras in Mobile.