Set Free To Be Me celebrated a ribbon cutting Feb. 21 with the Destin and Walton Area chambers of commerce.

Set Free To Be Me offers a “structured experience for women to recognize personal issues, which limit them from productive and positive living. In a non-residential setting, both biblical and foundational truths and cognitive patterns are taught. One-to-one mentoring is conducted in order to develop resilient women in Christ,” explained Kay Fant, executive director. “The operation is operated solely by a volunteer staff.”

For more information, call 850-650-9601 or SetFreeToBeMe.org. The office is located at 151 Regions Way Ste. 2B, in Destin.