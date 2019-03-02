Lifestyle boutique, Indigo, splashed onto the local fashion scene last March, and owner Catherine Walega is excited to celebrate a successful first year in business with an anniversary party from 5-7 p.m. March 7 at 6 Watercolor Boulevard, #101.

“We have had a great year, and we are excited to celebrate and thank our customers,” Walega said.

Walega strives to offer a unique experience for shoppers by featuring a fresh collection of clothing and accessories. Indigo carries a mix of elegant and bohemian clothing brands, including Soku, Gillia and Lovestitch. Indigo’s fashion-forward staff has helped to propel the store’s success.

“We love fashion, but we’re so much more than that,” Walega said. “We love connecting with all of the amazing women who shop with us and hope to inspire them, whether it’s their outfit or their personal goals.”

Guests will enjoy light bites from Chiringo, specialty cocktails, and live music by one of Catherine’s daughters, Zoe Walega. Attendees will also have an opportunity to win giveaways and receive 20 percent off all purchases during the event.

Follow along with all of Indigo’s latest fashions @IndigoWatercolor on Facebook and Instagram.