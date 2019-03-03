The Marcus King Band recently made their first ever appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert with a stirring performance of “Goodbye Carolina,” from their album, Carolina Confessions.

Marcus King, a remarkably soulful 22-year old songwriter, vocalist, guitarist and band leader, and his top flight band: drummer, Jack Ryan; bass player, Stephen Campbell; trumpeter/trombonist, Justin Johnson; sax player, Dean Mitchell and keyboard player, DeShawn “D-Vibes” Alexander are back on the road again and will be in Destin at Club LA March 19.

Purchase tickets at https://www.ticketweb.com/event/the-marcus-king-band-club-la-tickets/9158195.