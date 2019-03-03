A Georgia wildlife biologist stumbled onto a “massive” alligator in an irrigation ditch near a lake, officials say.

Brent Howze estimated the gator weighed around 700 pounds and measured 13 feet, 4 inches in length.

The reptile was euthanized, as it had suffered numerous gunshot wounds, officials said.

Howze found the gator Feb. 18 near Lake Blackshear.

Georgia wildlife officials confirmed the facts of the story.

Northwest Florida is no stranger to big gators. A nearly 1,000-pound gator was caught in a bayou near Freeport last year.