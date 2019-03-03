South Walton Fishing Adventures

Thank you South Walton Fishing Adventures for featuring a short promo on the Choctawhatchee Basin Alliance.

The show highlights local anglers, businesses, artists, and more, as well as our natural ecosystems.

March and April are Full of Touch Tanks

The education team and AmeriCorps members are bringing native species to the classroom for two months of touch tank lessons. Students learn the basics of identification, as well as become familiar with some of the beautiful creatures that call our watershed home.

Interested in learning more about our touch tank experiences? Check out page 20 of Hook and Trigger Magazine.

Destin Forward Class Restoring CBA Boats and Living Shoreline

The Destin Forward leadership class, run by the Chamber of Commerce, hosted their annual Pins and Pancakes fundraiser at Uncle Buck's to raise funds to makeover CBA research vessels and build a living shoreline.

With their class project, CBA will continue to monitor the bay and conduct critical research on local estuarine resources.

Watershed Spotlight: Holmes Creek

A tributary of the Choctawhatchee River, Holmes Creek is a diverse, beautiful waterway.

According to the Northwest Florida Water Management District, "Holmes Creek provides among the most diverse habitats and richest variety of fish and mollusks in the Choctawhatchee River basin. Its lower reach swells with azure springs, increasing average flow and providing distinctive stream havens for fish, reptiles, and mollusks. A major summer congregation area for the federally-protected Gulf Sturgeon is just below the Holmes Creek confluence with the Choctawhatchee River."