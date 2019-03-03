West DeFuniak Elementary School hosted its annual Muffins with Mom in February, giving the school’s staff a chance to honor the mothers of the students.

The menu included muffins and juice, followed by mom and student activities in shared classroom work.

---

Although the exam is taken in November, the Latin students and Junior Classical League members of Rocky Bayou Christian Academy have learned their standings for the national Classical Etymology Exam:

• Gold medal, intermediate level: Kyle Burden, Caroline Seeling

• Silver medal, advanced, Ben Clark; intermediate, Caitie Barnes, Moriah Lynch, Sklar Stoffel

• Bronze medal, advanced, Parker Athearn; intermediate, Landon Willner.

---

During the early February district Solo and Ensemble adjudication, Ruckel Middle School’s chorus saw several students earn the highest rating of superiors. Michelle Tredway directs the students.

Chorus members include Maddie Hinze, Julianna Pace, Dylan Boes, Kaitlyn Lee, Avery Cleveland, Delaney Cook, Colton “Crocket” Hood, Alex Nacchia, Caden Early, Ashley Decker and Angie Tucci.

---

South Walton High School students also attended the district Solo and Ensemble, with superiors earned by Emma Marks, Rocky Villanueva, Ainsley Hill, Kenna Betts, Katie Betts, Joe Sills, Summer Edwards, Pia Paval and Isaac Maula. They qualify for the state level held this month.

Bobby Escamilla is the SWHS music director.

---

The annual Kenwood Elementary School sweetheart dance last month drew 250 attendees, which included students, siblings, parents and grandparents. Along with dinner and dancing were games.

Funds raised at the event benefit teachers and students, and thank you goes to the PACK parents for their work on the event.

---

Niceville High School students Madeline Dowden and Cameron Turner have been nominated to enter the CHELCO’s Youth Tour Program, which allows deserving high school juniors to compete for an all-expense paid, week-long trip to Washington, D.C.

The program is designed for young people to increase their understanding of rural electric cooperatives, become familiar with the historical and political environment of the nation’s capital, visit elected officials and meet students from all over the country.

School Scoops appears Mondays and Saturdays during the school year. Email school items for publication to sklscoops@cox.net.