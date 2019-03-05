Wednesday Night Concert Series

Bring your chairs and blankets and enjoy a free concert under the stars with Chris Alvarado at 7 p.m. March 6 in the Events Plaza in Baytowne Wharf.

Gumbo Throwdown

LPL Financial located at First City Bank will host the Eighth Annual Gumbo Throwdown from 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 7 at the bank’s Fort Walton Beach location. All proceeds will benefit Fresh Start, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to helping families achieve long-term self-sufficiency through a nine-month residential educational program. The evening is filled with endless tastes of gumbo created by various local restaurants. Tickets are $10/advance and $15/door, which includes unlimited tastes of gumbo, wine, beer, as well as beignets provided by Good Things Donuts. Dance to the sounds of Hurricane Donny & Marshall Jones, and participate in various raffles and giveaways throughout the evening. Purchase tickets at www.firstcitybank.com.

ECTC ‘Bad Dates’

Emerald Coast Theatre Company presents “Bad Dates” starring Jennifer Steele March 7-10.. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at ECTC’s performance space, 560 Grand Boulevard (upstairs) in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin in Miramar Beach. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. to allow time for browsing the artwork by local artists in the Lobby Gallery. Tickets are $35/adults and $32/seniors (55 years old and up), students, and military. Purchase tickets at emerald-coastheatre.org/tickets or call 684-0323.

‒ March 28-April 7: “Around the World in 80 Days”

Kick-Off Party

The fun begins at 7 p.m. March 8 at the Tapas & Tequila Kick-Off Party with Garden & Gun Magazine, featuring Nashville band Humming House. Hosted on the Captain’s Deck of the Emerald Grande, enjoy an evening of small plates and signature tequila beverages, mixologist demonstrations and more. Purchase tickets at www.eventliveus.com/purchase/event/999007.

ECCAC Gala and Golf

Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center’s 20th annual Kieran May Memorial Gala & Golf weekend begins at 6 p.m. March 9 at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa. The Golf tournament will be held March 10 at Kelly Plantation Golf Club with registration from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For information and tickets visit www.eccac.org.

Tequila & Taco Fest

Enjoy a flavorful afternoon on Destin harbor featuring craft tequila cocktails, live music on three stages and tacos of all flavors and styles from 1-5 p.m. March 9 at the sixth annual Tequila & Taco Fest. Sip on the flavors of spiced habanero or sample smoky agave paired with creative twists on fish, chicken, beef and authentic Latin tacos. Proceeds benefit Hurricane Michael Relief Efforts. Purchase tickets at www.eventliveus.com/event/tequila-taco-fest.

Northwest Florida Ballet

Last event of the season is New Moves at 7:30 p.m. March 8; 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. March 9; and 2:30 p.m. March 10 performed in a specially designed black box theater at NFB’s downtown studios, 310 Perry Ave. in Fort Walton Beach. Box office priced tickets are $35/adults and $15/children 12 and under.

Big Dill Pickleball Tournament

The inaugural Big Dill Destin Pickleball Tournament will take over the streets at Destin Commons on March 14 and 15. The tournament format is round robin with doubles competing in men’s and women’s age-based and open divisions. Cost is $45 a person. Registration is open on Active.com, and space is limited. Registration is due Feb. 12.

Mamma Mia!

The first production of Stage Crafters Community Theatre Inc.’s 47th season is “Mamma Mia!” and will be held at 7:30 p.m. March 15-16, 22-23 and 2 p.m. March 17 and 24 at Fort Walton Beach Civic Auditorium. Tickets are $25/adults at www.stagecraftersfwb.com/buy-tickets or $15/students with valid ID at the door only. ABBA’s hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise.

CIC Golf Tournament

The 13th Annual Children In Crisis Charity Golf Tournament will be held March 15 at the Fort Walton Beach Golf Course on Lewis Turner. The day will begin with an 11 a.m. check-in/lunch and shot-gun start at noon. The tournament is to raise critical funds to help feed, clothe and care for the kids living at the Children’s Neighborhood. Participants will enjoy lunch prior to play, refreshments from drink and food stops on the course and a spread of heavy hors d’oeuvres and wine tasting at the awards ceremony immediately after golf. Call 864-4242 to enter a team or for more information.

St. Paddy's Day Bash

Celebrate St. Paddy’s Day from 5-9 p.m. March 16 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Destin. A traditional Irish dinner of corn beef, cabbage, potatoes, vegetable, salad and dessert will be provided, followed by a performance from the students of the Carpenter Academy of Irish Dance. Wine and beer included in ticket price of $10/person. Tickets are required and can be purchased at 654-5422 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday thru Friday.

St. Patrick’s Parade: The 12th Annual 30a St Patrick's Parade and Festival is the largest celebration in NW Florida of Ireland's St. Patrick. The parade commences on Scenic 30a March 16 at 3 p.m. and ends at Gulf Place. For details visit www.30Aparade.com

St. Paddy’s Day Family Party

Celebrate the luck of the Irish at HarborWalk Village from 12-2 p.m. March 17. Enjoy an afternoon of family fun featuring a live performance from the Carpenter Academy School of Irish Dance, kids’ crafts and a Leprechaun Treasure Hunt. Individual merchants will feature food and drink specials.

Baytowne LIVE

Enjoy the musical stylings of Stevie Hall from 7-10 p.m. March 19, 21, 22, 23, 26 and 28 on the Baytowne LIVE stage across from MooLaLa. Concerts are free and open to the public.

Independent Film Series

The Friends Guild of the Destin Library will sponsor a showing of the documentary/biography “Won't You Be My Neighbor” at 2 p.m. March 19 at the Destin Library. The free movie is open to the public and directed toward a mature audience. The poignant tribute is to the mild- mannered father-figure who served as a moral compass to generations. Through interviews of his family and colleagues, the film takes an intimate look at America's favorite neighbor whose creative genius inspired generations of children.

Bourbon Dinner Cruise

SunQuest Cruises is partnering with the Buffalo Trace Distillery for a Buffalo Trace Bourbon Dinner Cruise from 6:45-10 p.m. March 22 on the Solaris Yacht docked at Sandestin’s Baytowne Marina. The culinary adventure begins with an opening reception. This event is for ages 21+ and costs $100/person including a three hour cruise, live music and four-course meal, each course expertly paired with Buffalo Trace Bourbon. Reservations required at www.SunQuestCruises.com or 650-2519.

ADSO Cookout

The Arts and Design Society will hold its Third Annual Cookout from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 23 in the ADSO courtyard, 17 First Street, SE, in Fort Walton Beach. on Saturday, March 23, 11 am-2 pm. Price of $12 includes hamburger or hotdog, a beverage, chips, and cookies. Live music will be featured. In case of rain, seating will be in the Gallery. A special art project will be offered for $10, supplies included.

Taste & Business Showcase

The Destin and Greater Fort Walton Beach chambers of commerce will present a new event, the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Taste & Business Showcase, from 4-7 p.m. March 28 at the Emerald Coast Convention Center on Okaloosa Island. This event will highlight the best of the area’s businesses, from restaurants and breweries to retail, home, and personal and professional services. Guests will enjoy samples of foods and drinks, promotional items, discounts, and goodies from local businesses. No charge. Local businesses that would like to participate may contact Bryana Bahmer at the Destin Chamber at 837-6241 or bryana@DestinChamber.com.

Sip and Paint Class

The Arts and Design Society offers a Sip and Paint Class with Linda Kernick from 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 28 on Thursday, March 28, 6:30-8:30 pm. Cost is $35/members and $40/non-members and includes supplies. The theme of this session is “Marina Village.” Students may bring beverage of choice to enjoy while learning to paint with acrylics. To sign up, visit www.artsdesignsociety.org or call 244-1271.

Window Art

The Arts and Design Society presents the pottery and mosaics of Charlotte Snyder during the month of March in their studio windows in Fort Walton Beach. Window art is available for viewing 24/7, office and gallery hours are 12-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, and 1-4 p.m. Saturday at 17 First Street, SE.

ECTC Around the World in 80 days

Emerald Coast Theatre Company presents “Around the World in 80 Days” March 28 through April 7. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at ECTC’s performance space, 560 Grand Boulevard (upstairs) in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin in Miramar Beach. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. to allow time for browsing the artwork by local artists in the Lobby Gallery. Tickets are $35/adults and $32/seniors (55 years old and up), students, and military. Purchase tickets at emerald-coastheatre.org/tickets or call 684-0323.

BoJamz Music and Arts Festival

Boshamps Seafood and Oyster House on the Destin harbor announces its Sixth Annual BoJamz Music and Arts Festival benefitting The Wright Fight for Cystic Fibrosis from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. March 31. A silent auction and huge crawfish boil is aimed at bringing the community together to raise money for a great cause. Funds will be raised by collecting a $10 suggested donation at the door as well as a large silent auction.

Live music lineup for BoJamz:

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tyler Livingston and the Absolutes

12:30-1:45 p.m. Blake Brock Band

1:45-3 p.m. Ben Loftin and the Family

3-4:15 p.m. The Good Lookings

4:15-5:30 p.m. Sway Jah Vu

5:30-7 p.m. Blackwater Brass Band

7-8:30 p.m. I'MAGENE

8:30-10 p.m. Gravity A performs The Talking Heads: featuring Cliff Hines

Spring Kite Festival

What do a 100-foot octopus, 80-foot panda and a 50-foot gator have in common? They’ll all be flying high over the Fort Walton Beach Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island April 6 and 7. Join in for free kite flying fun including larger-than-life show kites, professional stunt kite flying demonstrations, free stunt kite flying lessons and special activities at the Kitty Hawk Kites store on The Boardwalk. Also scheduled for Sept. 21 and 22.

Fairy Tale Reinterpreted

Through April 5, the Arts and Design Society hosts its “Fairy Tale Revisited” Show featuring art, in any medium, that features a fairy tale character, reinvented. A reception is scheduled from 6-8 p.m. March 15 at 17 First Street, SE, in Fort Walton Beach. A special feature of the reception will be a Battle of the Brushes, a fun competition in which those who enter must turn out a painting of the same subject in 45 minutes. Both reception and gallery are free and open to the public. Call 244-1271.

Jazz on the Lawn

In celebration of Jazz Appreciation Month, the Destin Library will host an afternoon of jazz on the lawn with Destin’s “Music Diva,” Dr. Cheryl Jones, at noon April 16. Bring a lawn chair and a sack lunch, and relax in the shade of live oaks. In case of inclement weather, event will be moved into the library. For further information, call 837-8572.

Independent Film Series

The Friends Guild of the Destin Library will sponsor a showing of the drama/romance “Chocolat” at

2 p.m. April 16 at the Destin Library. The free movie is open to the public and directed toward a mature audience.

When mysterious Vianne and her child arrive in a tranquil French town in the winter of 1959, no one could have imagined the impact that she and her spirited daughter would have on the community stubbornly rooted in tradition. Within days, she opens an unusual chocolate shop across from the church. Her ability to perceive her customers' desires and satisfy them with the perfect confection coaxes the villagers to abandon themselves to temptation just as Lent begins.

Wine/Food Festival

South Walton Beaches Wine and Food Festival takes place April 25–28 in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin. From 5-7 p.m., Winemakers & Shakers will be held at Wine World in Destin. The VIP Wine Tasting takes place from 4-6 p.m. Friday, followed by the Friday Craft Beer & Spirits Jam from 6–9 p.m. The Grand Tastings are Saturday and Sunday from 1-4 p.m. The VIP Tasting can be attended only by purchasing the VIP Wine Festival 3-Day Package that includes most festival events as well. Tickets can be purchased at www.SoWalWine.com. The Festival is a fundraiser for the Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation with proceeds benefiting more than a dozen children’s charities in Northwest Florida.

Down & Derby Fest

The Junior League of the Emerald Coast hosts The Down & Derby Fest at the Lyceum Lawn in Seaside from 3-6 p.m. May 4 in honor of the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby. The festival will feature “Derby Fare” from local restaurants and will offer everything from a mint julep to an authentic Kentucky Hot Brown. A live viewing of Kentucky Derby will be seen at 5 p.m. The Luke Langford Band will serenade guests. Dress to impress in Derby attire to win prizes. Early bird general admission tickets are $40 and will increase to $50 the week of the event. VIP tickets are $100 and are limited to 100 guests.

Grand Boulevard Farmers’ Market

The market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday in Grand Park in Miramar Beach between Cantina Laredo and Tommy Bahama’s. Vendors will offer locally sourced food-based items including produce, eggs, milk, butter, grass-fed beef, chicken, lamb, and pork, honey, pickled vegetables and gourmet jams. Market is held on Wednesdays from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

30A Farmers’ Market

Walk through the park like setting with shade trees, a fountain, cobblestone walkways and visit friendly farmers and bakers from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Seascape Resort Towne Centre in Miramar Beach.