NICEVILLE —The Niceville Police Department has seen a recent influx of counterfeit bills being passed to local businesses in the area.

According to a Facebook post, they are asking citizens to take an extra minute to check money as it is tendered to your business.

The following irregularities have been found on the counterfeit bills.

The one hundred dollar bills have Chinese markings on the front and back with a string of dashes in the top right corner on the front of the bill and in the top left corner on the back of the bill.

The fifty, twenty and ten dollar bills are discolored and the cut of the bills is uneven. The same serial number has been duplicated on several bills as well.

If you notice any irregularities or obvious counterfeit bills, contact the Niceville Police Department at (850) 729-4030.