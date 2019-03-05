On Feb. 19, the Okaloosa County Commissioners approved the creation of a citizens committee to review the newly adopted Floating Structures ordinance that regulate commercial vending on Crab Island to provide recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners for possible enhancements.

The committee, which will be made up of seven representatives from the community, is looking for volunteers to serve as representatives for the seats resered for livery operators (upland business owners who rent jet skis and pontoon boats), recreational users of Crab Island and commercial vendors who service Crab Island.

Interested citizens can apply for the positions by completing the Application for Okaloosa County Boards, Commissions, Councils and Committees found on the Okaloosa County website at http://myokaloosa.com/sites/default/files/users/bccuser/Final%20Application%20for%20Citizen%20Advisory%20Board%20012019.pdf.