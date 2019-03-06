To list your event, email pgriffin@thedestinlog.com at least two weeks prior to event.

Wednesday Night Concert Series

Bring your chairs and blankets and enjoy a free concert under the stars with Chris Alvarado at 7 p.m. March 6 in the Events Plaza in Baytowne Wharf.

Gumbo Throwdown

LPL Financial located at First City Bank will host the Eighth Annual Gumbo Throwdown from 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 7 at the bank’s Fort Walton Beach location. All proceeds will benefit Fresh Start, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to helping families achieve long-term self-sufficiency through a nine-month residential educational program. The evening will be filled with endless tastes of gumbo created by local restaurants. Tickets are $10/advance and $15/door, which includes unlimited tastes of gumbo, wine, beer, as well as beignets provided by Good Things Donuts. Dance to the sounds of Hurricane Donny & Marshall Jones, and participate in various raffles and giveaways throughout the evening. Purchase tickets at www.firstcitybank.com.

ECTC ‘Bad Dates’

Emerald Coast Theatre Company presents “Bad Dates” starring Jennifer Steele March 7-10. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at ECTC’s performance space, 560 Grand Boulevard (upstairs) in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin in Miramar Beach. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. to allow time for browsing the artwork by local artists in the lobby gallery. Tickets are $35/adults and $32/seniors (55 years old and up), students, and military. Purchase tickets at emerald-coastheatre.org/tickets or call 684-0323.

Tapas & Tequila Kick-Off Party

The fun begins at 7 p.m. March 8 at the Tapas & Tequila Kick-Off Party with Garden & Gun Magazine, featuring Nashville band Humming House. Hosted on the Captain’s Deck of the Emerald Grande, enjoy an evening of small plates and signature tequila beverages, mixologist demonstrations and more. Purchase tickets at www.eventliveus.com/purchase/event/999007.

Hammer of the Gods

The international touring act of Hammer of the Gods: The Led Zeppelin will be at the Mattie Kelly Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. March 9. Tickets are $37 and can be purchased at 729-6000, the box office or mattiekellyartscenter.org.

ECCAC Gala and Golf

Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center's 20th annual Kieran May Memorial Gala & Golf weekend begins at 6 p.m. March 9 at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa. The Golf tournament will be held March 10 at Kelly Plantation Golf Club with registration from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For information and tickets visit www.eccac.org.

Tequila & Taco Fest

Enjoy a flavorful afternoon on Destin harbor featuring craft tequila cocktails, live music on three stages and tacos of all flavors and styles from 1-5 p.m. March 9 at the sixth annual Tequila & Taco Fest. Sip on the flavors of spiced habanero or sample smoky agave paired with creative twists on fish, chicken, beef and authentic Latin tacos. Proceeds benefit Hurricane Michael Relief Efforts. Purchase tickets at www.eventliveus.com/event/tequila-taco-fest.

Northwest Florida Ballet

The last event of the season is New Moves at 7:30 p.m. March 8; 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. March 9; and 2:30 p.m. March 10 performed in a specially designed black box theater at NFB’s downtown studios, 310 Perry Ave. in Fort Walton Beach. Box office priced tickets are $35/adults and $15/children 12 and under.

Fairy Tale Reinterpreted

From March 12 through April 5, the Arts and Design Society hosts its “Fairy Tale Revisited” Show featuring art, in any medium, that features a fairy tale character, reinvented. A reception is scheduled from 6-8 p.m. March 15 at 17 First Street, SE, in Fort Walton Beach. A special feature of the reception will be a Battle of the Brushes, a fun competition in which those who enter must turn out a painting of the same subject in 45 minutes. Both reception and gallery are free and open to the public. Call 244-1271.

Big Dill Pickleball Tournament

The inaugural Big Dill Destin Pickleball Tournament will take over the streets at Destin Commons on March 14 and 15. The tournament format is round robin with doubles competing in men’s and women’s age-based and open divisions. Cost is $45 a person. Registration is open on Active.com, and space is limited. Registration is due Feb. 12.