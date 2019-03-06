The National Transportation Safety Board released their final report on the May 2nd accident that sent a Robinson R-22 Mariner helicopter likely working for Boatpix.com into the Gulf of Mexico along Carillon Beach in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH — Tie-down ropes wrapped around the rotor head were likely to blame in a helicopter crash last year that sent a lightweight mosquito helicopter into the Gulf of Mexico near Carillon Beach according to a report released by the National Transportation Safety Board on Tuesday.

“In addition, a tiedown rope and blade sock used to secure the helicopter rotor blades on the ground was found tightly wrapped around the swash plate and pitch change links of the main Rotor,” the report reads.

On May 2nd last year, the helicopter, a Robinson R22 used by Boatpix.com, rapidly lost altitude on a flight from Perry to Destin Executive Airport, landing in the Gulf tail rotor first. Though the helicopter was equipped with two floats, the craft was swamped and overturned. The pilot, Randall Gross, escaped with minor injuries.

According to Coast Guard recovery personnel on scene, when the helicopter was pulled ashore, “he noticed that the ropes, or lines were wrapped tightly around the rotor head and were not placed by the recovery crew to aid in the recovery. The helicopter came out of the water with the ropes entangled.”

But in interviews with NTSB investigators, Gross stated he properly removed the tie-down ropes and blade sock as part of his pre-departure check, storing them under the seat in the cockpit.

“The left seat folds up and there is a compartment that holds the tie down,” the investigator wrote. “When asked if it was possible that the rope got caught onto something, thus preventing the seat from closing, he said maybe, but was certain he stored it correctly.”

The pilot of the second helicopter flying with Gross that day told investigators he did not recall seeing Gross remove the rope and blade sock, as he was too focused on his own pre-flight checks.

Gross and the second pilot had been flying in formation over Carillon Beach at about 10 a.m. and were requesting permission to enter Eglin airspace when the Robinson R-22 began to lose speed and altitude.

“He pushed the cyclic forward to gain some more speed, but the cyclic appeared jammed,” the report reads.

Turning into the wind, the pilot realized he would need to make a forced landing and, rather than land on the nearby beach full of people, steered the craft as it fell 800 feet into the Gulf of Mexico.

According to the report, Gross reported 467.7 hours of flight experience, all of them in a helicopter of the same make and model as the one he was flying in May when he crashed. The helicopter’s engine had 4,988.6 hours of total time and the frame had 6,988.7 hours of total time, according to the last maintenance reports filed with the Federal Aviation Administration, but the current logbooks were lost in the accident.

The weather that day was clear, with no visibility issues.

