FORT WALTON BEACH — Health advisories have been issued for five parks in Okaloosa County because of a high amount of enteric bacteria, an indication of fecal pollution.

The five parks considered a health risk to the bathing public are: ​Liza Jackson Park and Garniers Park in Fort Walton Beach, Marler Park on Okaloosa Island, Lincoln Park in Valparaiso and Fred Gannon Rocky Bayou State Park in Niceville.

The health advisories are based on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s recommended standards for enteric bacteria.

The Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County (DOH-Okaloosa) conducts bi-weekly saltwater beach water quality monitoring at 11 sites through its Healthy Beaches Monitoring Program. Samples are collected from March through the end of October.

The water samples are analyzed for enteric bacteria that normally inhabit the intestinal tracts of humans and animals and can cause disease, infections, or rashes. The presence of enteric bacteria is an indication of fecal pollution, which may come from stormwater runoff, pets and wildlife, and human sewage.​

