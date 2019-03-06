ARIES (March 21-April 19): In the grand scheme of things your desires might amount to a small speck of dust. Don't muddy the line between business and your pleasure.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You can reschedule with anyone who is worthy of your time. It is better to focus your time on plugging up a drain to your bank account or meeting a deadline in time.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Drive slowly on the highway and avoid engaging in personal confrontations. You may find it difficult to defend yourself from hidden hostilities.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don't leap at the first option that comes your way. Weigh your choices carefully and try to put off anyone who pressures you to sign too quickly.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Be open about your intentions even when others are not quite as forthcoming about theirs. Someone close could cover up a mistake or a colleague might seem trustworthy but, in fact, is somewhat unreliable.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You may become frustrated if you try to convince someone to follow your lead or refuse to follow someone else. Take it easy and ignore an itch to take chances.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): It will not serve your best interests to be permissive or allow others to ride over your feelings roughshod. You can find a polite way to deflect someone's tactics.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): If you have promised to do something, you will be expected to follow through like a trooper. Be alert for hidden anger in the workplace that could affect your bottom line.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You may get the opportunity to offer an apology to someone only to find that it was unnecessary.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You are probably right if you think you are being manipulated into serving someone else's agenda. Do not try to mix business with pleasure.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Dreaming too big could cause you to ignore the obvious or to make a bad investment. Study all the angles thoroughly before choosing a course of action.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You may find it difficult to sustain a relationship that has become a bone of contention. The New Moon in your sign may magnify a misunderstanding.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: New friends and fancies might occupy your time. You could waste time pursuing a romantic partner who isn't quite as interested as you think. Avoid distracting daydreams and focus on your work. Your growing ambition might need to take a back seat to more important things in June and July. Your business sense is at a low point so don't make crucial decisions about your money or investments. Avoid new starts or commitments as you might not be realistic or could head off after something that is not worthy of your time and effort.