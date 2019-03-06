Parade - check.

Announcement of teams - check.

First pitch - check.

Let's play ball.

The Destin Little League Association kicked off its season Saturday with the annual opening-day parade down Kelly Street to the Dalton Threadgill Little League Park.

With players sporting their new caps and jerseys, teams were announced.

This year the league boasts about 335 youth spread across 30 teams.

Following opening ceremonies, each of the teams played a one-inning exhibition game.

Some of the coaches also got in on the action, with a one-pitch game.

Boshamps Seafood and Oyster House along with Lucky Dog Fish Market also donated all the fish and fixings for the fish fry.

Regular season games swung into action Monday night.