DESTIN — Even more changes are on the way at Destin Commons, including the addition of three businesses.

The Destin Commons business landscape has changed dramatically since the first of the year, including the closure of Johnny Rockets, the '50s era burger and shakes restaurant.

Paula Dean's Family Kitchen, Kovy Nail Spa and Innerlight Surf Shop opened for business in February. Gulf Coast Burger Company, Another Broken Egg Café and Destination Little Donuts & Cups and Cones are all coming soon.

On Wednesday, Destin Commons announced three more stores: The Copper Closet, Ridemakerz and Torrid.

"We are pleased to have Innerlight Surf Shop, The Copper Closet, Ridemakerz and Torrid join the growing portfolio of retail brands at Destin Commons," said Heather Ruiz, senor director of marketing and leasing at Destin Commons. "Destin Commons has, over the years, been the place to gather with friends and family, and these new shopping experiences will definitely play an important role in meeting customer expectations for Destin Commons shoppers."

The Copper Closet, according to a press release from Destin Commons, will open Thursday. The women's clothing store is known for its bohemian aesthetic, offering shoes, accessories, clothes, mugs and more.

Ridemakerz will open in May. Similar to a Build-A-Bear workshop, Ridemakerz allows kids to build customized toy cars. Customers can choose the car's body style, colors, rims, tires, lights and sounds, accessories and decals, according to its website. There are more than 649 million possible combinations.

Torrid will open in the fall. A plus-size clothing store for women, Torrid offers clothes, shoes, accessories, workout attire, swimwear and more.