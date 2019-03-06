Tuscaloosa City Schools is hoping to make money through its part in a pool bond issuance to ensure funding for different projects.

On Tuesday night, the Tuscaloosa City Board of Education approved pledging a portion of the district’s annual allocation of public school funds (PSF) to a pooled bond issuance by the Alabama Public School and College Authority.

Specifically, the board agreed to leverage $200,000 of the approximate $782,000 debt service that is paid off this year.

"It will bring approximately $3 million of additional capital to make certain that we finish off every element that is in our $172 million program, as well as several projects to be determined in the future," said Ed LaVigne, chief school financial officer for TCS.

LaVigne said the state will manage the bond issuance and will travel to New York to sell those bonds. As part of the sale, the $200,000 from TCS will be used as debt service on an annual basis for the next 20 years to pay off those portions of the bonds.

LaVigne said the key part of the process is that the school system is about 85 percent of the way through its $172 million strategic plan, but there are still projects left to complete.

"We’ve got one big project and several smaller projects to finish," he said. "Let’s make sure that we have all the revenue that is necessary to finish those projects."

Other school systems across the state also have the opportunity to take part in the issuance. Proceeds from the issuance will be distributed to participating districts as a pro-rata share of the total public schools funds pledged as debt service.

In other business, the board recognized Central High School and Verner Elementary for their honors by the Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools (CLAS). Specifically, Verner was selected as a District 7 CLAS School of Distinction while Central was named a CLAS Banner School, one of only eight schools in Alabama to receive such a designation.

The board also recognized students from Skyland Elementary, Verner Elementary, Rock Quarry Elementary, Tuscaloosa Magnet Elementary and Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary for their participation in the school system’s The Great Handshake program. Select students from the program took part in the Amazing Shake Nationals at The Ron Clark Academy earlier this year in Atlanta.

