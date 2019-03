JACKSON, Tenn. - Jada Smith scored 21 points to lead No. 9 Union to a 77-60 win over West Alabama in the opening round of the GSC Women's Basketball Tournament on Tuesday at the Fred DeLay Gymnasium.

West Alabama (11-18) managed to convert just 33 percent from the floor (21-of-62).

Elaine Field led West Alabama scorers with 14 points. Tazsa Garrett-Hammett was the only other Tiger in double figures with 10. Garrett-Hammett and Bria Dent led UWA rebounders with six each.