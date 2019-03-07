Clyde Richard (Dick) Lamberson, Sr, 87, of Port St. Joe, Florida went home to be with his Lord and Savior on February 11, 2019.

He is preceded in death by his precious wife, Jean J. Lamberson; parents, Clyde Everett Lamberson, Sr., and Selma, and brother Clyde Everett Lamberson, Jr.

Survivors include his children, Carole Donner (Bob) of Apple Valley, MN, Clyde Richard (Rick) Lamberson, Jr. (Connie), Mark Lamberson (Sarah) and Scott Lamberson (Sandra) all of Port St. Joe, Florida, and a sister, Barbara Walburn of Chapel Hill, NC; nine grandchildren and their spouses, twelve great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews and their families.

Dick was a resident of Port St. Joe since 1956 and owned and operated the St. Joe Auto Parts (NAPA) store. Dick served as a member of The Gideons International and was instrumental in establishing the first charter in Port St. Joe. He was a member and deacon of the Long Avenue Baptist Church where he served the Lord faithfully.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 11 am ET at Faith Bible Church, 801 20th Street, Port St. Joe, FL.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in Dick’s memory be made to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 422, Port St. Joe FL 32457. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted at www.southerlandfamily.com

Southerland Family Funeral Home

Lynn Haven