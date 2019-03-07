The menu for March 11-15 at Destin Elementary includes:

• March 11: Whole grain mini cheese ravioli, bread slice, breaded chicken on a bun, steamed broccoli, mixed fruit and choice of milk

• March 12: Popcorn chicken bowl with sliced bread, turkey taco nachos, bread slice, steamed corn, diced pears and choice of milk

• March 13: Chicken and waffles with syrup, grilled chickeb on a bun, sweet potato fries, sliced apples and choice of milk

• March 14: Hot dog on a bun, hamburger or cheeseburger on a bun, steamed green beans, applesauce cup and choice of milk

• March 15: Spring break holiday, no school