Northwest Florida State College recognizes the superior scholastic achievement of students completing the fall 2018 semester by naming them to the President’s List and Dean’s List. The President’s List includes students with nine or more credits in the semester who earned a grade point average of 3.8 to 4.0 in college-level courses during the semester. The Dean’s List includes students with nine or more credits in the semester who earned a GPA of 3.5 to 3.79 in college-level courses during the semester.

“The students on our President’s and Dean’s lists prove the best is their standard,” said Dr. Devin Stephenson, president. “I’m very proud of them for this accomplishment, and I look forward to their positive impact at our College and within our community.”

Fall 2018 President’s List

Destin: Jessica Baier, Philip Baris, Jack Blanchard, William Branham, Morgan Chipman, Iuliia Duman, Brynn Dwyer, Erin Eubanks, Melanie Gray, Meghan Griffin, Quincey Hancock, Whitney Hansen, Madilyn Hohmeier, Yuliia Hrynchenko, Abigail Kline, Veronika Kostur, Abigail Liebetreu, Brianna Marler, Kearey Maurer, Rebekah McEvoy, Melody Murray, Madison Musco, Kassandra Niola, Kelly Nowell, Madison Pridgen, Matthew Rusnak, Mikhail Maverick Santos, Mary Ellen Sellers, Wesley Shackelford, Simrun Sharma, Savanna Stroppel, Jason Thurmon, Pamella Villas Boas, Valentyna Voloshyna and Baelyn Watkins

Fall 2018 Dean’s List

Destin: Matthew Boswell, Georgia Bright, James Clark, Abby Curry, Alexandra Cuzmin, Kayley Geiger, Ahtziri Gonzalez, Estefania Gonzalez, Gabrielle Gustave, Jessica Keith, Maria Linares, Tessa McClure, Sarah Poppell, James Sathngam, Kiana Seabolt, Travis Tolbert, Jacob White, Matthew Woods and Nicholas Woodward