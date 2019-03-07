DESTIN — Okaloosa County officials were scrambling for answers Thursday after word reached them that a dredge believed to be making its way to Destin’s East Pass had been diverted to a location in Alabama.

“We’ve heard the dredge might not come here, that the Corps of Engineers might be pulling it north,” said County Commissioner Carolyn Ketchel.

By Thursday afternoon the county had enlisted the help of U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz to find out what might have changed and why the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had, according to Ketchel, “gone back on their word” to be in Destin by mid-March.

It was only Wednesday, a day after finally nailing down a solid agreement to move forward with the badly needed dredging of the East Pass, that officials first got an inkling that the Corps agreement to head to Destin might be in jeopardy, said Deputy County Administrator Greg Kisela.

“We started getting from them that there might be an issue, that they’re still working through it,” he said.

The issue, it turned out, was that recent rains had created shoaling issues on the Tombigbee River in Alabama that was hindering barge traffic, and the Corps was considering moving the dredge destined for Destin 489 miles north of Mobile to deal with that, Kisela said.

“Three weeks ago we were over there and got permits and everything from them. We had a room full of Corps people and there was no indication, nothing that would lead you to believe that if we worked out our last details that that dredge would not be heading east,” Kisela said.

The last of the details hindering the county appeared to have been worked out Tuesday when its board of commissioners agreed to a deal that would divert most of the sand pulled from the Pass westward, toward Okaloosa Island.

In return the officers of the Condo Alliance of Okaloosa Island temporarily set aside a legal challenge to allow the dredging to be done.

This is the second time the Corps of Engineers had agreed to dredge the East Pass and then reneged on its commitment, Kisela said. The last time was only last year.

“It’s started to feel like you’re seeing a really bad movie and now you’re forced to see it twice,” Kisela said. “Everything was a go and now you’re snatching that dredge from us. It’s just bad faith, and it’s frustrating.”

If the Corps does divert the dredge north, it would not be available again for the Destin project until at least October, Ketchel said, and the $1.5 million in federal money that was to have paid to clear the East Pass might no longer be available.