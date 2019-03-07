Fore Her, a local non-profit organization helping women battling breast cancer, has launched a breast cancer peer support group. The group will meet on the third Saturday of each month at the Coastal Branch Library in Santa Rosa Beach. The first meeting will take place on Saturday, March 16, at 9 a.m. The group was created to provide a safe space for women to discuss their experiences and needs while also providing connections to local resources. The group is open to those currently undergoing treatment and survivors of breast cancer.

“We would like to bring breast cancer patients and survivors together to talk about what everyone is going through, give advice, just listen and learn about more resources in the area that offer help and hope,” Amy Walsh, founder of Fore Her, said. “Since this is a new group it will evolve and become whatever attendees make of it.”

Fore Her is a 501(c)3 organization that was started in memory of Founder Amy Walsh’s mother and aunt, who both lost their battles with breast cancer. The Santa Rosa Beach based non-profit works to financially assist local women battling breast cancer, allowing them to use the money in any way they need — whether that’s paying the mortgage or buying groceries.

“Over the last six years, Fore Her has been able to help ease the financial burden for countless women in our community,” Walsh said. “By hosting these support groups, we hope to expand our impact by helping to ease the emotional stress that comes with breast cancer.”