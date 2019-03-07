Alabama’s Jiwon Jeon was named to the International team that will compete in the 2019 Arnold Palmer Cup, which was announced Tuesday night on the Golf Channel. It marks the second consecutive year that the junior from Daegu, South Korea, has earned a spot at the prestigious event.

Jeon will not be the only representative for the Crimson Tide as women’s golf head coach Mic Potter will also be representing UA in the annual event. Potter was named the co-head coach of the United States team last November and will guide his squad against Jeon’s International team.