Gaming is fun, but sometimes bad news breaks. This week, Sony officially killed the PlayStation Vita, its incredible handheld system that unfortunately never gained the audience it deserved.

The Vita was announced in 2011 with tremendous hype. Its games were by far the best looking ever made for a hand-held system, and it looked to deliver on its promise of offering console-quality games on the go. Its launch price of $249 was even lower than most people were expecting it to be. I thought for sure Sony had a big hit on their hands. I pre-ordered mine and had it on day one.

But before the system launched, problems started to arise. The system had a touchscreen, which was expected, but the back was also a touchpad, something no consumer asked for and most game developers never used. The biggest problem was instead of using cheap SD memory cards, Sony went with its own proprietary memory card for the system that were super expensive. Even today, eight years after the system released, a 64 gig Vita memory card is $80 on Amazon. A 64 gig micro SD card cost $15 or less.

The biggest problem with the system was that by the time it released in February 2012, smartphones were taking over. Most people interested in playing video games on the go could do so on their phones for a lot cheaper than buying a dedicated handheld system.

On Monday, Sony announced it had ended production on the Vita, with the last shipment of new systems sent to retailers. It's a disappointing end to what was a tremendous system.

Sony stopped supporting the Vita a while ago and hasn't released a new game for in more than two years. I bought my Vita because I wanted the console experience on the go that Sony first sold the system on. My favorite game for was "Uncharted: Golden Abyss," which was a prequel entry to my favorite video game series.

The system has stayed popular with a small, dedicated audience by being the home to a lot of smaller indie games, but now the Nintendo Switch is starting to fill that void and do it more successfully.

I loved my Vita, but unfortunately when I think about it, I think more about the mistakes Sony made with the system rather than the great games I played on it.

Dusty Ricketts is the editor of The Destin Log and The Walton Sun newspapers and can be reached at dricketts@thedestinlog.com. He is currently playing "Star Wars Battlefront 2" and "Friday the 13th: The Game." You can find him to play online through his PlayStation Network ID, DustRAG316.