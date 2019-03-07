An earthquake hit the small Santa Rosa County community of Jay on Wednesday.

Some residents of the area were reported to have felt the earthquake, which registered 2.6 on the Richter Scale, but the United States Geological Survey could not confirm those reports, according to a news release.

The quake was reported to have occurred at about 10:45 p.m. near Bray Mill Creek.

There is a Jay Fault buried deep under the ground in the area where the earthquake occurred, according to Sarah Shellabarger, a spokesperson for the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

“There have been reports of earthquakes in this area (Pensacola, Southern Alabama) in historical literature, but prior to the development of modern earthquake detection methods, it was impossible to tell exactly where the epicenter of an earthquake was,” Shellabarger said in an email response to questions about the tremor.