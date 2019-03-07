The free to enter parade anticipates a record number of floats and parade entries, in all shapes and sizes. The parade begins at 3 p.mm. March 16 on Florida Scenic Highway 30A near "The Preserve" and heads four miles west, ending at CR 393 Gulf Place. A map of the parade route is available at www.30aparade.com

This year, Ollie Petit from the Red Bar in Grayton Beach is the Grand Marshal. The Best in Parade perpetual trophy is up for grabs again, for the best decorated cars trucks or floats.

"Every year, our Grand Marshal has held a special place in the parade's history,” said Paul Vizard, event founder. “This year is no exception. Having Oliver Petit, owner of The Red Bar in Grayton Beach, is especially meaningful after the tragic fire. When the parade first began, it was a small group of cars and a couple of flags. Now the stream of floats and decorations are fantastic, I am very grateful for the support of our sponsors and the community."