IMPACT 100 of Northwest Florida, which provides $100,000 grants to nonprofit 501(c)(3) organizations in Okaloosa and Walton counties, is holding its annual grant workshop from 8:30 a.m. to noon April 23 in the Fellowship Hall at Grace Lutheran Church, 4325 Commons Drive West in Destin, to assist groups who want to apply for grants from the organization.

In its first seven years of operations, IMPACT 100 has awarded $2.2 million in funding. Twenty nonprofit groups have each received grants ranging from $102,000 to $128,000.

This year IMPACT 100 NWF is seeking grant applications that focus on projects in the following areas: Arts & Culture, Education, Environment, Family and Health & Recreation.

The April 23rd workshop is designed to help nonprofit groups create dynamic grant applications.

There will be breakout sessions on basic issues and grant writing; grant process; finance issues; and construction, reconstruction and renovations.

Advance registration for the event is strongly encouraged to ensure a reserved spot at the workshop. Limit two people per nonprofit organization. The final day to register is April 16. The registration form is available at www.impactnwf.org.