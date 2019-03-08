NICEVILLE — Northwest Florida State College's nursing program was recently ranked as one of the Top 10 RN programs among all Florida colleges and universities by RegisteredNursing.org.

The award is based on an analysis of past and present pass rates of the NCLEX-RN, a national exam used to assess competency of registered nursing students that is required for licensure.

Florida has more than 154 Associate of Sience in nursing programs, of which RegisteredNursing.org ranked the Top 50 by the percentage of graduates who pass the exam. The nursing Associate of Science (A.S.) program at NWF State was ranked ninth.

“The Northwest Florida State College nursing faculty continues to distinguish themselves among the best in the state and nation,” college President Devin Stephenson said. “This ranking is a leading indicator that our strong focus on teaching and learning yields a great return on taxpayer investment in our college. To rank higher than a number of regional and statewide universities in nursing education validates our belief that 'The Best Is Our Standard.'”

For more information about the designation or the nursing program at NWF State, contact the Nursing Education department at 850-729-6400.

For a full list of rankings, visit https://www.registerednursing.org/state/florida/#rankings.