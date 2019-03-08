SANTA ROSA BEACH — A woman arrested for trafficking a hallucinogen was locked up again for the same crime within hours after bonding out.

The Walton County Sheriff's K9 Deputy, pulled over a blue Toyota FJ Cruiser hauling a U-Haul trailer for speeding on U.S. Highway 331 at around 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office.

The deputy said he noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Drago, the deputy's K9 sniffed the vehicle and trailer and gave a positive alert leading to a search of the vehicles.

More than $8,400 was discovered along with 93 grams of DAB (concentrated dose of cannabis extract), 19.4 grams of marijuana edibles, two vape pens with two THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) cartridges, 4.3 grams of psychedelic mushrooms, two grams of ketamine, 251.3 grams of marijuana, 0.3 grams of LSD (Lysergic acid diethylamide or acid), 177 grams of synthetic marijuana, two Clonazepam, and drug paraphernalia consisting of a bong, individual baggies and rolling papers.

The driver was identified as James Sanders, 30 of Santa Rosa Beach, and Stacey Adkinson, 21 of Ponce de Leon, was the passenger.

Both Sanders and Adkinson were charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of a hallucinogen, possession of a synthetic narcotic, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Less than 12 hours prior, Adkinson was booked into the Walton County Jail for trafficking in LSD and using a two-way communication device to commit a felony.