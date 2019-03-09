BIRMINGHAM – The Shelton State women’s basketball team, ranked No. 7 in the nation, won its fourth-straight Alabama Community College Conference championship on Friday, defeating Chattahoochee Valley 67-59 in the title game.

With the tournament title comes an automatic bid to the National Junior College Athletic Association’s national championship tournament which begins March 18 in Lubbock, Texas. The Lady Buccaneers (29-3) have advanced to the NJCAA Final Four the past three years. This marks Shelton State’s fourth straight trip to nationals.

At the ACCC tournament, Shelton State’s Ataiya Bridges was voted MVP. She scored 18 points and made seven assists in the title game. Joining her on the all-tournament team were LaTascya Duff, Tiyah Johnson and Briana Trigg. Johnson led the Lady Bucs in the final, scoring 20 points. Briana Trigg scored 11 points and her sister, Ayanna Trigg, led Shelton State with nine rebounds.

Earlier in the week, Shelton State coach Madonna Thompson was named the NJCAA Region 22 Coach of the Year. Johnson was named the region’s player of the year, and Bridges was named 1st team all-region.