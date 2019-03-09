WASHINGTON, D.C. — The current shifting of Air Force operations and maintenance funding from other priorities to the reconstruction of Tyndall Air Force Base in the wake of Hurricane Michael has some federal lawmakers worried that Air Force readiness, in addition to other construction projects, could be adversely affected in the upcoming fiscal year.

The federal fiscal year doesn't begin until Oct. 1, but the Air Force and the country's other military services already are preparing spending plans which ultimately will require congressional approval.

Looking toward the upcoming fiscal year, John Henderson, an assistant secretary of the Air Force, told a congressional subcommittee Feb. 27 that "in some way, shape or form, we (the Air Force) will have to make up for those FY 19 (the current 2019 fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30) funds" now being redirected to recovery efforts at Tyndall. The Panama City base was nearly destroyed when Hurricane Michael, a Category 4 storm, scored a direct hit on the installation when it roared across the eastern Florida Panhandle on Oct. 10.

Already, Henderson told the U.S. House Appropriations Subcommittee on Military Construction and Veterans Affairs, the Air Force has redirected $350 million in operations and maintenance funding that had been allocated to other Air Force projects to recovery efforts at Tyndall. Henderson could not immediately tell the subcommittee where that $350 million had come from within the Air Force's budget for the current fiscal year.

Overall, according to Henderson, the bill to rebuild Tyndall, which he described as "one of our key fighter bases" is projected at $4.7 billion. Rebuilding Tyndall, he said, is "an absolute priority for the Air Force, as it is for the administration (of President Donald Trump)."

Henderson said there is some expectation that the funding now being steered to Tyndall could be recovered in the budget for the upcoming fiscal year. "The Air Force cannot afford to recover Tyndall inside of our current planned and programmed appropriations ... ," Henderson told the committee. "We're doing everything we can to keep that recovery on track ... ."

Subcommittee Chairwoman Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., worried during the hearing that attempting to get back the money redirected to Tyndall in the upcoming fiscal year could shortchange other initiatives and adversely affect the Air Force's overall readiness.

"How does that not affect Air Force military readiness?" Wasserman Schultz asked Henderson.

Wasserman Schultz, who has toured Tyndal since Hurricane Michael struck, urged Henderson to prompt the Department of Defense to submit an emergency supplemental funding request for the base in the immediate future rather than rely on the budget for the upcoming fiscal year to get the needed funding for Tyndall.

"Sixty percent of the surrounding economy (people living and working on or near the base) is dependent on Tyndall coming back up and running and being fully functional," Wasserman Schultz told Henderson.

Recovery efforts at Tyndall took a significant step forward in mid-February, as demolition of heavily damaged facilities began with the tearing down of the base chapel.

In other developments at the subcommittee hearing, Henderson rejected suggestions that President Trump's recent declaration of a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border, which could potentially steer as much as $3.6 billion in unobligated military construction funding to construction of a border wall, would adversely affect recovery efforts at Tyndall.

The $3.6 billion, Henderson said, includes "no funds that would be eligible to be removed from our plan at Tyndall."