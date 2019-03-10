ARIES (March 21-April 19): You may realize that you need to be more organized. A strict budget might be the only way to keep money in your pocket in the week to come. Be gracious if someone you talk to does not come across as logical.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Spartan ideals might spar with your love of luxury. Don't buy something that doesn't make fiscal sense. Handle your finances with efficiency this week but manage your relationships with tender loving care.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Harness your energies and make headway in the week ahead. If you display your willingness to be a team player your work will go faster, and co-workers may become friends. Someone may even find you fascinating.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): A minor change can boost your earning power. By focusing on minor tasks, you may end up with large achievements. Your partner's passion for success may inspire you to try harder and to perform at your peak.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Ride high in the sky. Share something of yourself and people will learn that you are trustworthy. Discuss your views and improve the quality of your life by widening your circle of friends in the upcoming week.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Work better and smarter in the week ahead. Once you get up to speed there won't be time to worry about what you don't have and will only be able to focus on making your plans a reality and your dreams come true.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Play fair with the other players on your playground. What appears to be an opportunity for advancement at the workplace could be inflated. Focus on being kind, forgiving and tolerant as this week unfolds.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Implement people-pleasing strategies. As this week unfolds you might meet a business contact who becomes a lifelong ally, or you could become involved with a group of people with similar ideals and aims.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Fair weather friends may offer assurances and promise to help you achieve them but might offer excuses when the going gets tough. In the week ahead push up your shirtsleeves and focus on making money.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Go from surviving to thriving. Your passions might motivate you to excel and your desires can be used for a higher purpose in the week ahead. Put your most crucial plans into motion and make dreams come true.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): It is better to take the lead then to wait for someone else to lead the way. You may spend too much time socializing when you should be working. In the upcoming week you may be prompted to donate to charities.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Pass by the seat of your pants. Too much self-confidence might lead to a costly mistake in the week ahead. You might take someone's approval for granted or ask for a favor from an inappropriate person.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: Your appeal and charisma is at a high point throughout the next four to six weeks, but your romantic yearnings could leave you vulnerable. You might mistake a friendly gesture for a romantic invitation or ignore a genuine admirer. On the other hand, you can advance in your career or job because people will find you to be trustworthy and reliable. Late May or early June might be an excellent time for an inspiring vacation or carefree travel. Work hard in September and by October you can upgrade your circumstances. Your attractions are at a high point making it a good time to apply for a new job or take advantage of opportunities for advancement.