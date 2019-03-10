DESTIN ― Police have identified a person of interest in connection with a shooing at a Destin nightspot that injured two men.

Crestview resident Christian Pickett, 29, was detained for questioning. A press release from the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office listed Pickett as the person of interest in the ongoing investigation.

During the investigation, deputies learned Pickett had an active warrant in Covington County, Alabama, for violating probation on a charge of possession of a firearm with an altered identification.

The incident took place at Brick a Brac, 824 U.S. Highway 98, at about 4:18 a.m. Sunday, according to a release.

Deputies were called to the club around closing time after a disturbance broke out and multiple shots were fired outside the building. Law enforcement set up a perimeter and brought in a K9 unit to help with tracking.

Trevor Thomas of Crestview and Raheem Phillips of DeFuniak Springs were taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center after suffering injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Pickett was charged as a fugitive from Covington County, Alabama.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking that anybody with information about the shooting call (850) 651-7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850) 863-TIPS.