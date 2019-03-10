It’s a big evening at Florosa Elementary School when the school hosts its STEAM Night from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The family event promotes science, technology, engineering, arts and math for students and their families.

The school will become an art gallery, showcasing the best pieces from students’ portfolios.

An interactive fair features an invention from more than 10 countries. Students will apply their skills to solve innovative challenges.

A raffle to the planetarium experience will also be part of the evening.

---

The Physical Education Department of Antioch Elementary School, Crestview, introduced its first running club, which takes place weekly during P.E. classes.

Students run a track, logging laps with a personalized matrix barcode as a way of keeping a record of their personal successes.

Each grade level has a mileage goal, with shoe tokens presented for milestones.

The running intensity varies with each student, but it promotes walking and running as a positive lifetime activity for the students and their families.

---

Late in February, Longwood Elementary School, Shalimar, hosted both a book fair and its annual Read-A-Thon.

Students saluted author Dr. Seuss, with each day presenting a chance to dress in a specific theme from the author’s vast selection of stories and illustrations.

The celebration ended with the character book parade, when students displayed their favorite characters through costume.

Costume winners included Adrianna Bridwell as Thing 2, Tristan Felton as Dog Man and Kyler Galkowski as Capt. Underpants.

---

The Navarre Garden Club offers the Betty J. Pullum Scholarship, $1,000, to a graduating senior from Navarre High School. Applicants must be U.S. citizens, Navarre residents and intend to major in horticultural or environmental studies.

Information is available at the Navarre High School guidance office or by visiting www.navarregardenclub.org.

The submission deadline is April 3.

---

West DeFuniak Elementary School recently held its Drop Everything and Read Day, when students celebrated literacy. Students used the day to reach Accelerated Reader goals.

School Scoops appears Mondays and Saturdays during the school year. Email school items for publication to sklscoops@cox.net.