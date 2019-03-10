DESTIN ― Two people were hospitalized and one held for questioning in an early morning shooting at a Destin nightspot, lawmen say.

The incident took place at Brick A Brac, 824 U.S. Highway 98, at about 4:18 a.m. Sunday, according to a press release from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the club around closing time after a disturbance broke out and multiple shots were fired outside the building. Lawmen set up a perimeter and brought in a K9 unit to help with tracking.

Two people suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center for treatment. One of the victims was seriously injured but the injury was not considered life-threatening. The other also suffered a non life-threatening injury.

A third person is being held. The press release did not describe that person as a suspect.

More information will become available as it is confirmed. Meanwhile, the Sheriff’s Office is asking that anybody with information about the shooting call (850) 651-7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850) 863-TIPS. Browse EmeraldCoastCrimeStoppers.com .